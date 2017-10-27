on 10/27/2017 |

Charles Kneil Ford, age 84, Edmonton, died Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Metcalfe County Health Care Center.

Born July 17, 1933, in Beaumont, KY, he was a son of the late Ike and Flora Wilson Ford, and the husband of Marilyn Ferguson Ford, Edmonton, who survives. They were married 61 years.

He retired from SKF and was of the Church of Christ faith. He was an Army veteran. He was a member of the Edmonton Masonic Lodge for 48 years.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include, one daughter Sherry (Dewayne) Pickett, Greensburg; two grandchildren, Tara Burks, Edmonton and Natasha Pickett, Lexington; and two great grandchildren, Iva Kate Blazier and Maddie Ervin, both of Edmonton.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl and Fred Ford, and two sisters, Delsie Ballard and Dorothy Ford.

Funeral services will be Sunday, October 29, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, October 28, 2017, 4:00-8:00 and on Sunday after 8:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Masonic Rights will be at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Edmonton Masonic Lodge.