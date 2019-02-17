on 02/17/2019 |

Charles Lane Jones age 87 of Edmonton died Friday February 15, 2019 after a brief illness. He was known to his family as Pa J. Pa J. was from the Node Community of Metcalfe County. At a young age he entered the United States Army serving during the Korean war and served as Tank Commander. He lived his life doing what he loved, married to his sweet heart Dollie for 68 years and farming the land he loved with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Morris and Mildred Lane Jones.

Besides his wife Dollie he leaves behind his son Dennis and daughter in law Shelia also of the Node Community. His grandsons Bryan and wife Melissa and Brandon and his wife Sarah all of the Node Community. Four great grandchildren he greatly adored. Isaac, Noah, Jase and Mattie. He was a faithful Christian and attended Joyners Chapel Church until the time of his passing.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 19th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Seven Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.