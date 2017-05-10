on 10/05/2017 |

Charles Lewis Creiglow, 73, of 736 Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, October 4th, at his home.

Charles was born in Columbus, OH on October 6, 1943, a son of Leola (Wilson) Creiglow, of Canal Winchester, Ohio and the late Homer Lewis Creiglow.

He worked at Bruton’s Hardware as Parts Manager. He was of Church of Christ faith.

On December 11, 1971, he married Linda Helentjaris.

Charles is survived by his wife, Linda Creiglow, of Tompkinsville, KY; mother, Leola Creiglow, of Canal Winchester, OH; a daughter, Bonnie Creiglow, of Lancaster, OH; a son, Chaz Creiglow (Abby), of N. Charleston, South Carolina; one grandchild, Jay Creiglow.

Charles is also survived by a sister, Linda Palmer, of Millersport, OH. and two brothers, Roy Creiglow (Sandy), of Clovis, NM; Gene Creiglow (Phyllis), of Lakeside, CA.

Cremation has been chosen.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

