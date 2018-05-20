Logo


Charles Lynn Medley

on 05/20/2018 |

Charles Lynn Medley, 63 of Cave City, passed away Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was a Barren County native and a maintenance tech for Sun Products/ Henkle. He was a big U.K. fan, he enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jay Medley and Mary Guinn Medley; one son, Tony Medley; one brother, Gary Medley.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Susie Medley of Cave City; four children, Amy McCandless (Jason) of Lucas, Jonathan Medley (Hannah) of Austin, KY, Shena Link (Jason) and Nina Thompson (Scott) both of Owensboro; 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; five sisters, Brenda, Shirley, Nelda, Linda, and Shelia; several nieces nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, May 21, 2018 from 3-8 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

