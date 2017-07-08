on 08/07/2017 |

Charles Poole, age 85, of Cave City, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017, at 6 a.m. at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was a native of Barren County, a longtime & faithful member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, a lifelong farmer and a devoted father and husband.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilliam & Lizzie Poole; a son, Timmy; two brothers, Marion Thomas Poole and Herbert Poole; three younger siblings; and one sister, Ollie Mae Bolen.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Pedigo Poole, Cave City; two daughters, Diane Miller and husband, Junior, Upton, & Jennifer Julian, Glasgow; three sons, Wilbur Poole and wife, Theresa, Cave City; Larry Neal Poole & wife, Barbara, Cave City; Steve Allen Poole & wife, Angeletta, Cave City; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; six brothers, Nolan, Clifford, Fred, Walter, Herman & Ralph Poole; six sisters, Rosie Pirtle, Viola Zeller, Marilyn Stevens, Frances Rainwater, Dorothy Mullin & Betty Lou Dean; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Cave City with burial to follow in the Campground Cemetery. Visitation at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday at 9 a.m. until time of service. Arrangements under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

