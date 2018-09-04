on 04/09/2018 |

Charles R. “Buck” Childress, age 63 of Mammoth Cave, KY departed this life on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on September 13, 1954 to the late Howard and Lillian Murrill Childress. He was married to his devoted wife, Sandy Childress, who survives.

Buck was a construction worker and owner of Buck’s Bullies and Bassets. He was a member of Stockholm United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— one son, Scooter Childress of Mammoth Cave; one grandson, Doc Childress of Smiths Grove; five brothers, Bootsie Childress (Judy) of Cub Run, Larry Childress (Debbie) of Alabama, Mouse Childress (Sheila), Sam Childress and Prock Childress (Sandy) all of Cub Run; three sisters, Sas Thompson (Danny) of Mammoth Cave, Jiggie Reece of Glasgow and Snip Meredith (Randy) of Bee Spring. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Freddie and Thudy Childress.

Interment Stockholm Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

After 2 pm, Tuesday, April 10, 2018 until time of service

Stockholm United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, April 12, 2018

Stockholm United Baptist Church