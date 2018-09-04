Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CHARLES R “BUCK” CHILDRESS

on 04/09/2018 |

Charles R. “Buck” Childress, age 63 of Mammoth Cave, KY departed this life on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on September 13, 1954 to the late Howard and Lillian Murrill Childress. He was married to his devoted wife, Sandy Childress, who survives.

Buck was a construction worker and owner of Buck’s Bullies and Bassets. He was a member of Stockholm United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— one son, Scooter Childress of Mammoth Cave; one grandson, Doc Childress of Smiths Grove; five brothers, Bootsie Childress (Judy) of Cub Run, Larry Childress (Debbie) of Alabama, Mouse Childress (Sheila), Sam Childress and Prock Childress (Sandy) all of Cub Run; three sisters, Sas Thompson (Danny) of Mammoth Cave, Jiggie Reece of Glasgow and Snip Meredith (Randy) of Bee Spring. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Freddie and Thudy Childress.

Interment Stockholm Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

After 2 pm, Tuesday, April 10, 2018 until time of service

Stockholm United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, April 12, 2018

Stockholm United Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CHARLES R “BUCK” CHILDRESS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

HAROLD CARMACK

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 04/09 0%
High 56° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 04/10 10%
High 54° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 04/11 10%
High 63° / Low 48°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 09

YMCA Spring N2 Success Membership Promotion

April 9 @ 12:00 AM - April 13 @ 12:00 AM
Mon 09

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues

April 9 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mon 09

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

April 9 @ 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Tue 10

Driver’s Education Classes

April 10 @ 8:00 AM - May 15 @ 5:00 PM
Tue 10

Grand Open House at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center

April 10 @ 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

International artist Kelsey Montague will be at Glasgow Middle Schoo

April 11 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thu 12

Summer Fun Fest at the T J Pavilion

April 12 @ 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.