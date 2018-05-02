CHARLES RANDELL DAVIS

Survivors include his wife Juanita Keith Davis of Glasgow; 2 daughters Candy Burks (Cary Eaton) and Stacey Bacon (Barry) all of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Robyn Ervin (Kevin) of Edmonton and Matthew Barry Bacon of Glasgow; 4 great grandchildren Corbin, James, Marlee and Jaxon Ervin all of Edmonton; 3 brothers Tommy Davis (Mary Bell) of Tompkinsville, Billy Davis (Linda) of Glasgow and Joe Terry Davis of Bowling Green; 1 sister Hannah Comer (Herbert) of FL.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers Leon, John, Freddie and Jackie Davis; 2 sisters Emma Jean Casebolt and Christine Hume.
Graveside services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the DAV Chapter #20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be after 10:00am Wednesday until time for services at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
