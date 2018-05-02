Charles Randell Davis, 80, of Glasgow, died Monday, February 05, 2018 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Tompkinsville, KY the son of the late Jim Ann Davis and Mary Emma Keys Davis. Mr. Davis was Plant Manager for the Glasgow Water Beaver Creek Plant for over 34 years, a US Army veteran and was a member of the Tompkinsville Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife Juanita Keith Davis of Glasgow; 2 daughters Candy Burks (Cary Eaton) and Stacey Bacon (Barry) all of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Robyn Ervin (Kevin) of Edmonton and Matthew Barry Bacon of Glasgow; 4 great grandchildren Corbin, James, Marlee and Jaxon Ervin all of Edmonton; 3 brothers Tommy Davis (Mary Bell) of Tompkinsville, Billy Davis (Linda) of Glasgow and Joe Terry Davis of Bowling Green; 1 sister Hannah Comer (Herbert) of FL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers Leon, John, Freddie and Jackie Davis; 2 sisters Emma Jean Casebolt and Christine Hume.

Graveside services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the DAV Chapter #20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be after 10:00am Wednesday until time for services at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.