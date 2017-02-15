CHARLES RANDY STEFFEY (UPDATED)

Charles Randy Steffey 58 of Glasgow died Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at his residence. Born in Glasgow he is the son of John T. Steffey of Glasgow and the late Florence Bunch Steffey. Mr. Steffey was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church and a former over the road truck driver.

In addition to his father he is survived by his wife Jane Murrey Steffey of Glasgow; a son John Brandon Steffey of Glasgow; a brother James Robert Steffey (Joann) of Glasgow and a niece and nephew Kellie Buford (Jason) and Chris Steffey.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00-8:00pm and on Friday from 11:00am until time for the service at the funeral home.