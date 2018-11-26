on 11/26/2018 |

Charles Sewell, 78, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, November 23rd, while in the company of family members, at TJ Samson Hospital, Glasgow, KY.

Charles was born in Tompkinsville, KY on March 25, 1940, son of the late Roxie (Redford) and Leonard Frank Sewell. He married Shirley Witty in 1964, at the home of Pat Cawthorn in Barren County. He worked at Mallory & Eaton/Dana Axle for 28 years & served in the U. S. Army as a Mechanic from 1960 to 1963.

Charles is survived by his wife, Shirley (Witty) Sewell of Tompkinsville, two daughters, Debra Jennings & companion, Barry Saltsman of Tompkinsville, KY; Pam, wife of Jimmy Shirley, of Tompkinsville, KY. 5 Grandchildren, Bethany King, Emily Shirley, Wesley Frazier, Jacob Shirley & Erin Jennings, 2 Great-Grandchildren, Finley King & Saylor Frazier

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, at 1 PM on Monday, November 26th, with Brother Gary Emberton officiating.

Visitation, Sunday 4:30-8 PM and Monday 6 AM – 1 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. .

Interment at Monroe County Memorial Lawn.