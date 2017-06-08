on 08/06/2017 |

Charles Shafer Brooks “Shorty”, age 93, of Falls of Rough, KY, departed this life on Friday, August 4, 2017 at the BeeHive Assisted Living in Leitchfield, KY. The Edmonson County, KY native was born on February 27, 1924, to the late George W. Brooks and Sarah Meredith Brooks. He was married to the late Jackie Kersey Brooks.

Charles was a heavy equipment operator for Union 181 and was a member of Lone Star Church of Christ.

He leaves to honor his memory, one son, Charles Rick Brooks (Nancy) of Falls of Rough, KY; three daughters, Charlotte A. Ruth (David) of Louisville, KY, Kay Webb (Steve) of New Washington Nabb, IN, and Patty Smith (Mark) of Falls of Rough, KY; one stepson, Chuck Goode (Sharman) of Shepherdsville, KY; eight grandchildren, Julie Schmidt (Kenny), Dawn DeRossett (Paul), Michael Stiles (Amy), Reagen Tan (James), Jennifer Fox (Barry), Heather Gumm (Daniel), Mandy Campbell, Blain Brooks; one step grandchild, Kim Chesser (John), seventeen great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his sweetheart Virginia.

The family of Charles Shafer Brooks would like to thank Hosparus and BeeHive Assisted Living for their utmost and professional care, that they gave to their father.

Interment will be in Ollie Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 1 pm, Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Lone Star Church of Christ

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Lone Star Church of Christ