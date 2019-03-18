on 03/18/2019 |

0 Shares

Charles Shirley, 77, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, March 14th, in Corydon, IN. Charles was born in Tompkinsville, KY on March 18, 1941, a son of the late Jenny Susan (Miller) and Hubert Shirley.

Charles is survived by a son,Charlie Shirley, of Tompkinsville, KY; and two daughters, Barbara Williams, of Temple Hill, KY; and Vicky Vibbert, of Glasgow, KY ; 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Charles is also survived by three sisters, Judy Rainy, of Tompkinsville, KY; Wanda Russell, of Hermitage Springs, TN; Sandy Huff, of Tompkinsville, KY. two brothers, Randall Shirley, of Scottsville, KY; Michael Shirley, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Neva Curtis Shirley; three sons, Ricky, Bobby and Terry Shirley; three brothers, Ancil, Gary and Billy Joe Shirley; and two sisters, Louise Johnson and Katherine Thomas.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22 at 3:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation is Friday 12 Noon-3:00P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in White Cemetery.