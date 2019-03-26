Charles Tharp 69 of Glasgow passed away at NHC Healthcare on Monday, March 25, 2019. Arrangements for Charles Tharp are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.
CHARLES THARP
on 03/26/2019 |
