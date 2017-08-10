Logo


Charles W. Embry

on 10/08/2017

Charles W. Embry, 84, Cave City, passed away Friday, October 6th, 2017 at TJ Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow. He was born January 31, 1933 in Edmonson County to the late Willie Embry and Frankie Age Embry Suddeth. He was a US Army Veteran, member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church and a retired pipe fitter for Brown-Williamson Tobacco Co. He was a member and past master of Shively Masonic Lodge #951 and Cave City-Bearwallow Masonic Lodge #231. He was also a member of the Caverna Chapter #252 of the OES and a district deputy grand master of the lodge.

Survivors include his wife, Carrie Duncan Embry; a son, Charles Dale Embry (Karen); a grandson, Chuck Embry (Wendy); a great grandson, Hunter Embry, all of Cave City; a special niece, Rhonda Sutton (Carlton), Macon, GA; special friend and caregiver, Dorothy Parker and a host of friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Murrell C. Embry.

Funeral services with Malcolm Doyle officiating will be at 2 PM, Monday, October 9th at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in Campground Cemetery.

Masonic rites with Ray Carman officiating will be at 7 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 2 to 8 PM Sunday and from 9 AM Monday until time of service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Campground Cemetery, % Patricia Huff, 143 Huff Rd, Park City, KY 42160.

