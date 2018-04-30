Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CHARLES WAYNE EATON

on 04/30/2018 |

Charles Wayne Eaton, 75, of Glasgow, died Sunday, April 29, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family.  A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Reval and Beatrice Eaton.  Wayne was retired from SKF (Tyson Bearing) and a veteran of the U. S. Air Force.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing and showing his car at car shows.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years Connie Hunt Eaton; 3 daughters Shelley Wisdom (Rick) of Glasgow, Pansy Stephens (Nick) of Cave City, and Nikki Eaton of Edmonton; 8 grandchildren Tyler Hodges (Chelsea), Kelsey Harlan (Justin), Paige Pulliam (Andrew), Reagan Kingrey, Colton Eaton (Cassie), Jameson Wisdom, Macy Smith, and Ellea Smith; 3 great grandchildren Lilah Hodges, Rowan Harlan and Kelby Eaton; brother Larry Eaton (Brenda) of Glasgow, father-in-law Burl Hunt; sisters-in-law Debbie Deckard (Billy) and Ellen Headrick (Eddie), brother-in-law Freddie Hunt (Linda) and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 3:30 PM Thursday, May 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery.  Military honors will be provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow.  Visitation will begin at 11:00am Wednesday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CHARLES WAYNE EATON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JAN GROCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Clear
Monday 04/30 10%
High 76° / Low 48°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 05/01 10%
High 79° / Low 59°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 05/02 20%
High 82° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Tue 01

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03

Chair Yoga Sessions

May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 12

Annual Garden and Potpourri Event

May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.