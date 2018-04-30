on 04/30/2018 |

Charles Wayne Eaton, 75, of Glasgow, died Sunday, April 29, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Reval and Beatrice Eaton. Wayne was retired from SKF (Tyson Bearing) and a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and showing his car at car shows.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years Connie Hunt Eaton; 3 daughters Shelley Wisdom (Rick) of Glasgow, Pansy Stephens (Nick) of Cave City, and Nikki Eaton of Edmonton; 8 grandchildren Tyler Hodges (Chelsea), Kelsey Harlan (Justin), Paige Pulliam (Andrew), Reagan Kingrey, Colton Eaton (Cassie), Jameson Wisdom, Macy Smith, and Ellea Smith; 3 great grandchildren Lilah Hodges, Rowan Harlan and Kelby Eaton; brother Larry Eaton (Brenda) of Glasgow, father-in-law Burl Hunt; sisters-in-law Debbie Deckard (Billy) and Ellen Headrick (Eddie), brother-in-law Freddie Hunt (Linda) and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 3:30 PM Thursday, May 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will begin at 11:00am Wednesday.