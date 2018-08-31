on 08/31/2018 |

Charles Wayne Webb, 63 of Bowling Green died Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late Rosco and Dorathy Lewis Webb. He was a truck driver supplier for General Motors.

His survivors include his wife Wanda Webb; one daughter, Donna Carter (Jeremy), one son, Charles Ray Webb, seven grandchildren, Darian Bratcher, Maddy Bratcher, Shalyn Carter, Josh Carter, Mia Webb, Caide Webb, Dylan Johnson; three nephews, Chris Hazel, Steven Hazel, Terry Hazel.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 10:30 – 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.