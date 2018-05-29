Logo


CHARLES WELLS

on 05/29/2018

Charles Wells, age 88 of Rhoda, KY departed this life on Saturday, May 26, 2018 in Bowling Green, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on April 26, 1930 to the late Roy and Oma Houchin Wells. He was married for fifty-five years to Shirley Woosley Wells, who preceded him in death. 

Charles was a farmer, and a member of Beaver Dam United Baptist Church.  He was also a faithful member and treasurer of the Edmonson County Lions Club.

Charles is survived by one son, Eddie Wells of Brownsville. KY; one daughter, Christi Russo (Dennis) of O’Fallon, MO; two grandchildren, Chaz Wells and Marjori Russo; one brother, Leo Wells of Bowling Green, KY; one aunt, Violet Wells of Bowling Green, KY and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Jimmie Wells. 

Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Edmonson County Lions Club, c/o Jimmie Duvall,  1608 Beaver Dam Chapel Road, Smiths Grove, KY  42171.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Wednesday, May 30, 2018

9 – 11 am, Thursday, May 31, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, May 31, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

