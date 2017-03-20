Logo


Charles Wesley Livesay

on 03/20/2017 |
Obituaries

Charles LivesayCharles Wesley Livesay, 82, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017 at his residence.  The Barren County, KY native was a retired employee of Kroger and Houchens, a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, former commissioner for the Allen County Water District and member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a former Sunday School teacher.  He was a son of the late Henry Clay Livesay and Irene Short Livesay and husband of the late Ruth Tinsley Livesay.

He is survived by 1 son:  Clint Livesay and wife, Dorinda, Scottsville, KY; 1 sister:  Corene Counts, Bowling Green, KY; 1 sister-in-law:  Joy Livesay, Scottsville, KY; 2 granddaughters:  Brandi Berry and husband, Tyler, and Chantal Livesay and fiance’, Bryan Allen; 1 great granddaughter:  Elena Tinsley Berry and Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 1 sister:  Mary Turner and 4 brothers:  Leon Livesay, Harold Livesay, Don Livesay and an infant brother, Dennis.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Sullivan officiating and burial in Dover Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home.

