on 01/11/2018 |

Charles Wesley “Wes” Strader, 79, of Bowling Green entered into rest Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Hiseville, KY native was born April 9, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Edmund and Martha Jean Strader.

Wes was a member for over 53 years and a deacon at Eastwood Baptist Church, attended Western Kentucky University and graduated from the University of Kentucky. Wes was a Hall of Fame Broadcaster and former Voice of the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers. He was also a Bowling Green area real estate broker, auctioneer, and owner of several Kentucky radio stations.

Wes was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a wonderful person who never met a stranger.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years Sue Strader, son Charles Wesley Strader, Jr. of Nashville, TN and daughter Kim Strader Orange of Bowling Green, grandson Wes Orange ( Alice) Bowling Green and granddaughter Kara Orange of Bowling Green and great-granddaughter Olivia Sue Orange. 2 Nieces Tracy Farris (Phil) of Louisville and Treva Shirley of Glasgow and Great-Niece Jillian Shirley of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 1:00 pm CST at Eastwood Baptist Church, 500 Eastwood Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42103. Visitation will Monday, January 15, 2018 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday 10:00 am until time of services at Eastwood Baptist Church. Burial will be Private.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Charles and Martha Strader Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University, Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Eastwood Baptist Church.