Charles William Bullock, age 92, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Friday, April 21, 2017 in Bowling Green, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on October 13, 1924 to the late William Emmons and Nelphia Winchell Bullock. He was married to the late Ruth Johnson Bullock.

Charles was an operator for Ford Motor Company and a WWII Air Force veteran. He was also a member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory, two sons, James W. Bullock (Wendy) of Brownsville, KY, and Barry Bullock (Betty Ann) of Brownsville, KY; four grandchildren, Tammy Bullock of Brownsville, KY, Brian Bullock of Louisville, KY, Jeffery Bullock (Amy) of Brownsville, KY, and Kimberly Wagoner (Travis) of Scottsville, KY; six great grandchildren, Chayse Gladden, Kelcie Phelps (Logan), Emma Bullock, Reagan Bullock, Bradley Wagoner , and Annslee Wagoner. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Haskell Bullock and two sisters, Olis Stubbs and Charity Flowers.

Interment will be Oak Hill Cemetery with Bro. Jason Alexander officiating.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Sunday, April 23, 2017

9 am – 1:30 pm, Monday, April 24, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Monday, April 24, 2017

Oak Grove United Baptist Church