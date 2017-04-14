Logo


CHARLES WILLIAM ISENBERG

on 04/14/2017 |
Charles William Isenberg, age 91, of Summer Shade, died Thursday, April 13, 2017, at T J Samson Hospital.

Born December 12, 1925 in Edmonton, he was a son of the late Lanos and Ruby Jewel Garmon Isenberg and the husband of Emogene Crumpton Isenberg, who survives. They were married 69 ½ years.

He was a farmer and school bus driver. He was a deacon at the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include one daughter Becky (John) Coulter, Glasgow; one son Joe Neal (Michelle) Isenberg, PA; three grandchildren, Chris Isenberg, Burkesville, Brian Isenberg, Franklin, Ky, and Krista Isenberg, Nashville, TN; and one great grandchild, Headon Isenberg.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 17, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 16, 2017 from 12:00- 8:00 p.m. and continue on Monday after 7:00 till 9:00 a.m. and after 10:00 a.m. at the church until time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

