03/22/2018

Charlie Decker, age 76 of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Jefferson County native was born on July 25, 1941 to the late Charles G. Decker, Sr. and the late Mildred Louise Decker.

Charlie retired as a truck driver, and was a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory— two daughters, Melissa Kay Warner (Paul) of Louisville and Stephanie Lynn Howard of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Kristin Bengtson, Matt Warner, Megan Bengtson, Zachery Warner, Tabitha Warner and Molly Warner and four great grandchildren, Isabella Warner, Silas Warner, Sophia Mooney and Tracy Warner. He was preceded in death by one son, Tracy Decker.

Interment will be in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 – 8 pm, Friday, March 23, 2018

9 – 11 am, Saturday, March 24, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, March 24, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel