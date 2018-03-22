Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CHARLIE DECKER

on 03/22/2018 |

Charlie Decker, age 76 of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.  The Jefferson County native was born on July 25, 1941 to the late Charles G. Decker, Sr. and the late Mildred Louise Decker. 

Charlie retired as a truck driver, and was a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory— two daughters, Melissa Kay Warner (Paul) of Louisville and Stephanie Lynn Howard of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Kristin Bengtson, Matt Warner, Megan Bengtson, Zachery Warner, Tabitha Warner and Molly Warner and four great grandchildren, Isabella Warner, Silas Warner, Sophia Mooney and Tracy Warner.  He was preceded in death by one son, Tracy Decker. 

Interment will be in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

1   – 8 pm, Friday, March 23, 2018

9 – 11 am, Saturday, March 24, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, March 24, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CHARLIE DECKER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Gabrielle Hayes

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 03/22 0%
High 49° / Low 32°
Clear
Overcast
Friday 03/23 20%
High 50° / Low 40°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Saturday 03/24 100%
High 57° / Low 37°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Thu 22

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 22

BARREN COUNTY CLEAN UP WEEK

March 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 23 @ 4:30 PM
Thu 22

City Clean Up Week

March 19 @ 8:00 AM - March 23 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 22

T.J. Samson 9th Annual Women’s Conference

March 22 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 22

Easter Bunny at Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library

March 22 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.