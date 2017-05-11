on 11/05/2017 |

Charlie Dodson, 68, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, November 4th, in Burkesville, KY.

Charlie was born in Monroe County, KY on February 19, 1949, a son of the late Willie Hazel (Crawford) and Bedford Dodson.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Mamie Crawford.

Charlie is survived by a son, Quinten, husband of Mallory Dodson; three grandchildren, Hunter, Ashlynn and Kaden.

Charlie is also survived by five sisters, Martha Anderson, of Union Hill, TN, Lovie Roach, and husband, Stanley B., of Celina, TN; Mary Dodson, of Tompkinsville, KY; Nell Dodson, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jessie Faye Dodson, of Tompkinsville, KY. and a brother, Carlie Dodson, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, November 6th, 2017.

Visitation is Monday 10:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for funeral expenses.