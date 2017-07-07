Logo


CHARLINE COMPTON MOSS

on 07/07/2017 |
Obituaries

Charline Compton Moss, 93 of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017 .
The Warren County native is a daughter of the late Leslie and Martha Jane Easton Compton and is preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Compton and one sister, Lottie Curtis.

She was the wife of the late Edwin Moss with whom she was co owner of Moss Builders. Charline was a member of Oakland Baptist Church.

Her survivors include two sisters, Jean Madison of Bowling Green and Dorothy McGinnis of Nashville ; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home

