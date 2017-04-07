Charlotte Hazelip Willison, 93, of Nashville passed away at 11:45 PM April 5, 2017 at McKendree Village in Hermitage.

The Edmonson County native was a retired secretary for Forest Hills Church of Christ in Cleveland Heights, OH, a homemaker and was a member of Donelson Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Harold Hazelip and Maggie Ferguson Hazelip and the wife of the late Bob Willison.

Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl Smith of Murfreesboro, TN and Marie O’Donnell (Dan) of Spring, TX; a brother, Harold Hazelip (Helen) of Nashville; five grandchildren, Jason Smith, Megan Smith, Caitilin Smith, Ethan O’Donnell and Abbey O’Donnell; and four great grandchildren.

Funeral will be at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will begin at Noon Sunday.