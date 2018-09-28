on 09/28/2018 |

Mrs. Charlotte Murphy Guffey, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at The Cumberland County Hospital having attained the age of 77 years, 2 months, 5 days. She was born on Tuesday, July 22, 1941 in the Irish Bottom Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the daughter of James Russell “Mose” and Clara Snow (McCoy) Murphy. She was a member of The Liberty United Methodist Church, a Graduate of Cumberland County High School Class of 1958, Homemaker, and worked as a clerk at Bob Evans.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Burchett Guffey whom she wed on Saturday, January 25, 1958 and who passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, her siblings, Margie Shepherd, Jim Murphy, Don Murphy, Betty Vincent, Dale Murphy and Barbara “Bobby” Allen, son-in-law, Kevin “Spivy” Graves. She is survived by, daughter, Kathy Guffey Graves, son, Billy Newell (and Kelly) Guffey all of Burkesville, brother, Gary (and Marleen) Murphy of Bowling Green, Kentucky, sister, Becky Spears of Glasgow, Kentucky, grandchildren, Justin (and Darcy) Graves, Katy Savage, Rylea Beth Guffey, great-grandchild, Ethan Atkins, special grandchild, Kelcee Burbridge, and a host of Nieces and Nephews.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018 until the funeral hour on Sunday. In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to The Cumberland Valley Manor in her memory. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.