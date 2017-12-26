on 12/26/2017 |

Charlotte R. Stice, 69 of Bowling Green died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 at the Medical Center.

The Ohio county native was a daughter of the late John Henry and Sidie Daugherty Brown and is preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny and Phillip Brown and a step daughter, Jamie Stice. She was a housewife and a member of Taylor Mines Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her husband Terry Stice; two daughters, Cindy Hughes (Jay) and Trinity Bullington (Scott); four step children, Dawn Stice, Terry Alan Stice, Angie Stice, Eric Stice; 12 grandchildren, Nathan Ross, Jonathan Zlater, Angelia Abner, Jonah Deweese, Ireland White, Kiefer White, Bailey Bullington, Evander Harris, Caleb Stice, Cordell Stice, Audriana Sarver, Isaiah Reynolds; three great grandchildren, Roman Ross, Raylynn Abner, Nariyah Franklin; one sister, Betty Williams, Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.