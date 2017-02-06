CHARTER SCHOOLS: WHO DECIDES WHAT STUDENTS GET TO ATTEND



That was Glasgow School Board member Dr. Barrett Lessenberry who made it very clear where he stood in regard to charter schools. He said it’s like “putting segregation back in education”. Lessenberry, along with other Glasgow, Barren County and Caverna School board members, and several local school administrators, sat down Saturday afternoon with State Senator David Givens and State Representative Steve Riley.

When they opened up the floor for questions, the very first one was about charter schools.

A charter school is a school that receives government funding but operates independently of the established public school system in which it is located, and in some cases are privately owned. Charter schools are an example of alternative education and public asset privatization. One of the questions brought up Saturday was which students would be allowed to go to charter schools. Not every parent is as involved as another, not every student is the same as another, so who decides who gets to go? Lessenberry said that only allowing certain children to go, those of privilege, is the same as putting segregation back in education.

Another question, brought up more than once, was where will the money come from? Currently public schools are funded through the state by SEEK money. This money is given based on student population. If this money is pulled out of public schools and given to charter schools, it could mean that the gap in funds will fall back on the local taxpayers. When it comes to charter schools, Representative Riley said:

Riley is the vice chair of the education committee.

Senator Givens spoke to the restructuring of education done in 2009 and how this session there is a similar bill that will reevaluate education standards in the state. Glasgow Board member Leigh Lessenberry spoke up and said that they can talk about revamping education all they want to, but it is not going to be fixed until they deal with the root of the problem:



Poverty is certainly an issue facing this area and as of 2015, almost 26% of the people in Glasgow are living in poverty. The issue of poverty is all around us as well, as of 2015 almost 20% of the people in Barren County live below the poverty line, Hart County’s poverty rate3 is at 22%, Metcalfe County is at 23% and Edmonson County and Allen County are both at a 20% poverty rate.

Several state programs, such as workforce initiatives and training programs are aimed at helping Kentuckians pull themselves out of poverty. Both Senator Givens and Representative Riley will head back to Frankfort on Tuesday.