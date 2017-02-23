Chase Cline, 17, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017. The Glasgow, KY native was a farmer, former employee of M & M Farm Supply, former resident of Bolt, WV, former student of Westside High School in West Virginia, former Austin Tracy Junior Fireman, an eleventh grade student of Allen County-Scottsville High School where he played football and an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a son of Gerald Russell Cline and Shawanna Lynne Morgan Cline, who survive.

He is survived by his parents: Gerald “Jerry” Cline and Shawanna Cline, Fountain Run, KY;

1 brother: Gerald Dalton Cline, Fountain Run, KY;

Maternal grandmother: Jeanie Wallace and husband, Chris, North Spring, WV;

Maternal grandfather: Robert Morgan, Cold Mountain, VA;

Paternal grandmother: Rhonda Trent and husband, Jimmy, Scottsville, KY;

Paternal great grandmother: Juna Simpson, Scottsville, KY;

3 aunts: Brandy Wellman and husband, Joe, North Springs, WV; Stephanie Montgomery, Glasgow, KY; Heather Samples, Chapmanville, WV;

7 cousins: Gracie Sims, Brooke Montgomery, McKinley Montgomery, Tori Samples, Trace Vankovich, Savanah Vankovich and Tucker Brewington.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Gerald Cline and Maternal great grandmother: Nancy Riffe.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Townsend and Brad Hood officiating and burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 7 a.m. Thursday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.