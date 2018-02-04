on 04/02/2018 |

Chauncey Paul Monroe, 93, passed away Sunday, April 02, 2018 at NHC, Glasgow. He was born October 03, 1924 in Cave City to the late Carter and Ruby Gipson Monroe and was the widower of Ruth Toms Monroe. He was a retired salesman for Bybee and Allen Furniture Company and member of Cave City Baptist Church.

He served in the US Navy during WW II and participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Chauncey was honored to be selected to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, DC with other veterans, mostly WW II Veterans.

Survivors include a son, David Monroe, Bowling Green; a daughter, Carolyn Monroe, Glasgow; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM Wednesday, April 4th at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at the Cave City Cemetery with military rites provided by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM and Wednesday from 9 AM until time of service.