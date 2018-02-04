Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CHAUNCEY PAUL MONROE

on 04/02/2018 |

Chauncey Paul Monroe, 93, passed away Sunday, April 02, 2018 at NHC, Glasgow.  He was born October 03, 1924 in Cave City to the late Carter and Ruby Gipson Monroe and was the widower of Ruth Toms Monroe.  He was a retired salesman for Bybee and Allen Furniture Company and member of Cave City Baptist Church.

He served in the US Navy during WW II and participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944.  Chauncey was honored to be selected to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, DC with other veterans, mostly WW II Veterans.

Survivors include a son, David Monroe, Bowling Green; a daughter, Carolyn Monroe, Glasgow; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM Wednesday, April 4th at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel.  Burial will be at the Cave City Cemetery with military rites provided by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20.  Visitation at the funeral home will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM and Wednesday from 9 AM until time of service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CHAUNCEY PAUL MONROE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JASON HASKINS

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
1:58 PM CDT on April 02, 2018
Expires:
9:00 PM CDT on April 03, 2018
Overcast
Currently
48°
Overcast
Overcast
Monday 04/02 20%
High 58° / Low 53°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 04/03 40%
High 77° / Low 36°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 04/04 0%
High 51° / Low 30°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 02

Spring Break Camp at the YMCA

April 2 @ 8:00 AM - April 6 @ 5:00 PM
Tue 03

Meeting for Cultural Center Volunteers

April 3 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sat 07

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Ralphies

April 7 @ 10:00 AM - 11:30 PM
Sat 07

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Ralphies

April 7 @ 10:00 AM
Sat 07

Allen Masonic Lodge Chili Supper

April 7 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sat 07

Sneed Family at Garrett’s Creek Baptist

April 7 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sun 08

The Sneed Family at Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church

April 8 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun 08

The Sneed Family will sing at Coral Hill Baptist Church

April 8 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.