CHERRY SKI – RECALL

on 03/03/2018

The Double Cola Company is recalling approximately 200 cases of its Cherry SKI product because they are incorrectly labeled. Only the Cherry SKI products with the new design are being recalled, which were delivered to the southern Illinois, Evansville, IN and Winchester, OH markets. No other products of the Double Cola Company are being recalled.

The newly designed cans of Cherry SKI are being recalled because the nutrition facts are incorrect. The cans show “Red #4” under ingredients, which is incorrect. The ingredients should include “Red #40” and “Yellow #5.” These dyes may cause a reaction to anyone allergic. The Double Cola Company has reported that no medical illnesses or harmful effects have resulted from this product thus far. Products affected are coded A8023EV10:25 through A8023EV11:40.

