CHERYL “CHERI” L. LEECH (UPDATED)

Cheryl ‘Cheri’ L. Leech, 60, of Lucas, Kentucky died Saturday, August 19th, 2017 at her residence. Born in Toledo, OH she is the daughter of Russell L. Fuller of Toledo, OH who survives and the late Marlene Sheets Fuller.

She is also survived by her loving husband Calvin Leech of Glasgow, a brother Russell E. Fuller and wife Ellie of Sunset Beach, NC, John and Diana Fuller, and other loving nieces and nephews and extended family Jean Leech-Lupica and family, Terry Leech and family, Jill Worrell and Eric Schwoebel. Most dear to her heart was her loving dog Oliver and cats Bett and Bailey. Mrs. Leech was partner for Joseph C. and Calvin Leech Real Estate and attended the Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Leech chose cremation and there will be a memorial service at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home at 3pm on Thursday, August 24th with visitation from 1-3pm. Expressions of sympathy can be made to BRAWA. Cheri loved all things New Orleans, horse racing, and BRAWA, all of which she shared with her beloved husband Calvin.