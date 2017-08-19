Logo


Cheryl L. Leech

08/19/2017

Cheryl L. Leech 60 of Lucas, KY died Saturday, August 19, 2017 at her residence. Born in Toledo, OH she is the daughter of Russell L. Fuller of Toledo, OH who survives and the late Marlene Sheets Fuller. Mrs. Leech was secretary for Joseph C. and Calvin Leech Real Estate and she attended the Lutheran Church.

In addition to her father she is survived by her husband Calvin Leech of Glasgow; a brother Russell E. Fuller (Ellie) of Sunset Beach, NC: several nieces and nephews; her best friend Jill Worrell; extended family Jean Leech Lupica and Terry Leech. She is also survived by her loving dog Oliver and cats Bett and Bailey.

Mrs. Leech chose cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date with friends and family. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

