on 08/17/2017 |

Cheryl Moore, 69 of Cave City, passed away, Monday, August 14, 2017 at her residence. She was a native off Minnesota, she loved cooking and spending time outdoors.

She is preceded in death by, her father, Leland Aasved and one son, Lonnie Moore Jr.

She is survived by her four sons, Daniel Ruiz (Gail) of, Cave City; Michael Ruiz (Michelle), Chad Moore and fiancé, Cori, and Eric Moore, all of Michigan. Two daughters, Christine Ruiz, Kimberly Munoz, both of Michigan. Several grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Michigan. Services are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave, KY