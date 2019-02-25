on 02/25/2019 |

Chester Cordell Blakley, 88, Glasgow, died Sunday, February 24, 2019. A native of Cumberland County, he was a son of the late James William Blakley and Ellen Daniels Blakley. He was a retired construction worker.

Survivors include his wife Charlotte; four children: Sandy Harvey of Glasgow, Tammy White (Tommy) of Columbia, William David Blakley (Olivia Wright) and Crystal Hinton (Jimmy) of Glasgow; five grandchildren: Katy, Adam, Cody, Logan, and Carly; five brothers: Arnold Blakley of Glasgow, Cecil Blakley of Illinois, James Blakley and Raymond Blakley of Edmonton, and Charles Perry Blakley of Austin; two sisters: Fairy Devore and Bertha Blankenship of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Henry Dale England; a son-in-law, David Harvey; three brothers: his twin brother Odell Blakley, Willie Blakley, and J. B. Blakley; two sisters: Reba Smith and Ina Ruth England.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association.