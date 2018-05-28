on 05/28/2018 |

Chester Dale Morris, 48, Cave City, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018 at his home. He was born December 28, 1969 in Emmett, ID to Dale Wesley Morris and Betty Jo Plummer Morris of Montana, who survive him. He was a self employed sea fisherman.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife,Eleanor Rose Zerby Morris; four sons, Patrick Lockwood, KS, Codylee Morris, WA, Cyle Morris, MT, Zachary Harper, Horse Cave; four daughters, Dena Carder, Horse Cave, Viola Bender, IN, Christina Harper and Sara Morris, both of Cave City; two brothers, David Morris, AZ, Joseph Morris, OR; three sisters, Shirley Ogreen, Winifred Morris, Elaine Morris, all of OR and fourteen grandchildren.

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation was chosen.

Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.