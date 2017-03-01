Chester Davis “Chet” Richardson, 76, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky returned to his Heavenly Father Monday, February 27, 2017.

Mr. Richardson was born on May 4, 1940 in Hart County, Kentucky to the late Cleon Davis Richardson and Lois Melton Richardson Edwards. He was a self-employed contractor and demolitionist. Mr. Richardson took pride in his safety training for his employees, after 47 years on the job there were no fatalities. He was a mason, a member of Beargrass Christian Church and a former deacon and member of Shepherdsville Christian Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Janet Thomson Richardson; children, Dave Richardson (Lisa) of Longboat Key, FL; Jeff Richardson (Julie) of Borden, IN; Todd Richardson (Beth) of New Albany, IN; Tracie Callis of New Albany, IN; Julie Dyson (Ken) of Louisville, KY and John Thomson (Cynthia) of Lorton, VA; sister, Beatrice Gill (Wendell) of Lakewood Ranch, FL; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Friday, March 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. EST at Shepherdsville Christian Church. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 4:00 pm EST until 8:00 pm EST at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. and Brooks Rd.) and Friday at Shepherdsville Christian Church, from 10 a.m. EST until the time of the service. Visitation will also be held at Winn Funeral Home (210 Maple St., Horse Cave, KY) Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. EST to 3:00 p.m. EST, 12 p.m. CST to 2 p.m. CST with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. CST at Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave is in charge of local arrangements.