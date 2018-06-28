on 06/28/2018 |

Chester Eugene Kingrey, 71, of Elizabethtown, KY died Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Elizabethtown, KY. Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Clarence and Aline Sexton Kingrey. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son William David Kingrey and a brother Jerry Kingrey.

Survivors include his wife Teresa Taylor Kingrey of Elizabethtown, KY; three daughters Lisa Nall (Jason) of Elizabethtown, KY, Stacey Kingrey of Sonora, KY and Kelly Crain (Brandon) of Glasgow; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; a sister Betty Gentry (Leroy) of Glasgow and a niece Kim Runyon (David) of Glasgow.

Graveside services will be 12:00pm Friday, June 29, 2018 at the New Salem Cemetery. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.