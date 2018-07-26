Logo


CHESTER WAYNE HARPER

on 07/26/2018 |

Chester Wayne Harper age 61 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at his home.   He was the son of the late Chester Wilson Harper and Patricia Jewell Crabtree.    He was a truck driver and of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens.    Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca Harper of Edmonton.    Step mother Janice Harper of Louisville.  Three children.   Scotty Allen (Melissa) Harper of Cave City.   Stacey Jo Harper of Glasgow and Anthony Wayne Harper (Kayla) of Edmonton.   Step son Dennis Dean (Alisha) Rowe of Edmonton.   Six sisters.   Gay (Kenneth) Parker of Horse Cave.  Sharon Harper of Elizabethtown.   Donna (Fran) Leerkes of North Carolina.  Marla Russell (Bob) of Louisville.  Ann (Brian) Schillings of Indiana and Hazel Russell (Mike) of Munfordville.    Seven grandchildren.    Riley Joe Harper, Joe Darrell Harper, Payton Harper, Jordon Rowe, Travis Shirley, Katy Shirley and Amber Shirley.  An aunt Ann Crabtree of Indiana.   Several nieces,  nephews and cousins also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters. Fay Rigney, Flora Jean and Karen Harper.

