01/07/2018

Chris Pedigo, 46, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 4, 2018 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Tompkinsville, KY native was a former employee of Kendall and Dollar General and member of Mt. Union United Methodist Church. He is a son of Charles Wayne Pedigo and Betty Ann Turner Pedigo, who survive.

He is survived by his wife: Debbie Pedigo, Scottsville, KY;

​His parents: Wayne and Betty Pedigo, Scottsville, KY;

​3 sons: Brian Pedigo, Indianapolis, IN; Hunter Pedigo, Scottsville, KY and R. J. Wynn and wife, Tara’, Moore, OK;

​1 daughter: Amanda Whitaker, Indianapolis, IN;

1 brother: Chuckie Pedigo, Scottsville, KY;

​1 sister: Samantha Pedigo and fiance’, Jeremy Perry, Scottsville, KY;

​7 grandchildren: Cailey, Karis, Brayden, Javen, Isaiah, Giselle and Brielle;

​1 niece: Marty Pedigo, Scottsville, KY;

​1 great nephew: Turner Carter.

​Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chuck Pruitt and Bro. Roy Shockley officiating and burial in Mt. Union Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and after 8:00 a.m. Sunday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.