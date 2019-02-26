Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CHRISTI JONES YOAKEM

on 02/26/2019 |

Christi Jones Yoakem, age 43 of Big Reedy, KY, departed this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her residence. The Grayson County native was born on February 7, 1976 to the late Larry Jones and Diane Woosley Jones of Big Reedy. She was married to Jason Yoakem, who survives.

Christi was a member of First Baptist Church in Leitchfield and worked at Walmart.

Besides her mother and husband, she leaves to honor her memory— father and mother-in-law, Michael and Joan Yoakem of Pig; two aunts, Frances Jones of Clarkson and Sue Wilkerson (Thomas) of Louisville; one uncle, Dan Woosley of Elizabethtown and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Interment will be in Mount Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: First Baptist Church Preschool and Kindergarten, 106 East Walnut St., Leitchfield, KY 42754

VISITATION
1 PM – 8 PM, Wednesday, February 27, 2019
9 AM – 11 AM, Thursday, February 28, 2019
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE
11 AM, Thursday, February 28, 2019
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chape

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CHRISTI JONES YOAKEM”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

RAYMOND BRAGG

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
57°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 02/26 0%
High 61° / Low 37°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 02/27 10%
High 63° / Low 40°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Thursday 02/28 60%
High 46° / Low 35°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.