on 02/26/2019 |

Christi Jones Yoakem, age 43 of Big Reedy, KY, departed this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her residence. The Grayson County native was born on February 7, 1976 to the late Larry Jones and Diane Woosley Jones of Big Reedy. She was married to Jason Yoakem, who survives.

Christi was a member of First Baptist Church in Leitchfield and worked at Walmart.

Besides her mother and husband, she leaves to honor her memory— father and mother-in-law, Michael and Joan Yoakem of Pig; two aunts, Frances Jones of Clarkson and Sue Wilkerson (Thomas) of Louisville; one uncle, Dan Woosley of Elizabethtown and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Interment will be in Mount Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: First Baptist Church Preschool and Kindergarten, 106 East Walnut St., Leitchfield, KY 42754

VISITATION

1 PM – 8 PM, Wednesday, February 27, 2019

9 AM – 11 AM, Thursday, February 28, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Thursday, February 28, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chape