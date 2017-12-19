on 12/19/2017 |

Christian Goodroe, age 16 of Rocky Hill, KY, departed this life on Sunday, December 17, 2017. He was born on December 25, 2000 to Jimmy and Melissa Goodroe, whom survive.

Christian was a junior at Edmonson County High School, and employed at Subway in Park City. He was of the Baptist faith and truly enjoyed time spent with his friends either playing football, welding, auto mechanics or just listening to music.

Besides his parents, he leaves to honor his memory— one brother, Trenton Goodroe of Rocky Hill; three sisters, Alyssa Vincent (Cody) of Brownsville, Angelica Madden (Travis Butler) of Brownsville and Johnah Madden of Scottsville; paternal grandmother, Betty Brooks of Glasgow; maternal grandparents, Sam and Becky Boles of Glasgow and Janice and Louie Earle of Louisville; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a hosts of friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Otis Goodroe and Herman Brooks.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

The family request memorial contributions to the Christian Goodroe Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Thursday, December 21, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 am – 12 pm, Friday, December 22, 2017

Edmonson County High School Gymnasium

FUNERAL SERVICE

12 pm, Friday, December 22, 2017

Edmonson County High School Gymnasium