Christina Carol (Settle) Cauthen, age 40, of Fountain Run, KY, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018 at T. J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow. Her survivors includes, husband, Dusty Cauthen , son, Kaden Harrison Cauthen both of Fountain Run, KY, mother, Carolyn Joyce Murley of Fountain Run, KY, father, Robert Wayne Settle of Austin, KY, sisters, Tina Tooley & husband Johnny of Tompkinsville, KY & Kelly Settle of Austin, brothers, Robert Wayne Settle Jr. (CJ) & Jacob Settle, all of Austin, KY, grandmother, Hazel Cleary Murley of Burkesville, KY, In-laws, Michael & Valera Cauthen of Scottsville, KY. Funeral Services for Christina Settle Cauthen will be conducted 1 PM, Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Fountain Run Funeral Home, Brother Jeff Wells will officiate, burial will follow in the Harrison Family Cemetery in Austin, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Kaden Cauthen’s savings account.