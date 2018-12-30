Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Christina Carol (Settle) Cauthen

on 12/30/2018 | 
Christina Carol (Settle) Cauthen, age 40, of Fountain Run, KY, passed away
Saturday, December 29, 2018 at T. J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow.

Her survivors includes, husband, Dusty Cauthen , son, Kaden Harrison
Cauthen both of Fountain Run, KY, mother, Carolyn Joyce Murley of Fountain
Run, KY, father, Robert Wayne Settle of Austin, KY, sisters, Tina Tooley &
husband Johnny of Tompkinsville, KY & Kelly Settle of Austin, brothers,
Robert Wayne Settle Jr. (CJ) & Jacob Settle, all of Austin, KY,
grandmother, Hazel Cleary Murley of Burkesville, KY, In-laws, Michael &
Valera Cauthen of Scottsville, KY.
Funeral Services for Christina Settle Cauthen will be conducted 1 PM, Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Fountain Run Funeral Home, Brother Jeff Wells will officiate, burial will follow in the Harrison Family Cemetery in Austin, KY.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Kaden Cauthen’s savings
account.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Christina Carol (Settle) Cauthen”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Bruce and Vicky Jones

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
12:34 AM CST on December 31, 2018
Expires:
9:00 PM CST on December 31, 2018

Special Statement

Issued:
2:43 PM CST on December 30, 2018
Expires:
4:00 AM CST on December 31, 2019
Rain
Currently
47°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Monday 12/31 100%
High 68° / Low 43°
Thunderstorm
Overcast
Tuesday 01/01 10%
High 48° / Low 37°
Overcast
Overcast
Wednesday 01/02 20%
High 45° / Low 37°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.