Christina (Chrisman) Chappell, age 104, of Tompkinsville passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018.

She was born on January 22, 1914 in Nashville, TN to the late Rufus Foster Chrisman and Christina (Marugg) Chrisman .She was the wife of the late Cass Ross Chappell who preceded her in death on May 6, 1989. They were united in marriage on April 16, 1939 in Nashville, TN where they met while attending David Lipscomb College. Through the years she was employed with the Monroe County Board of Education .She taught at Bethlehem School for one year, Cave Springs School for eight years, and second grade classes at Tompkinsville Elementary for twelve years. She was director of Head Start for one year. In 1965, she represented Monroe County in Washington D.C to testify before congress on behalf of a bill in favor of rural schools. Christina also served on the William B. Harlan Library Board. She was a devoted member of the Tompkinsville Church of Christ.

She is survived by one son: Cass Ross Chappell Jr. and wife Mary Lou of Kennesaw, Georgia; one grandson: Cass Ross Chappell III and wife Alison of Smyrna, GA.; two great- grandchildren: Olivia Chappell and Alexander Chappell both of Smyrna, GA.; one nephew: Perry Davis and wife Anne of Goodlettsville, TN;

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death her one sister: Anna Davis and one niece: Diane Davis

Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 27 at 10:30 AM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Neal Mathis will officiate the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Tompkinsville.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 26, 2018, beginning at 4 PM and ending at 8 PM at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, November 27 from 7:30 AM until service time at 10:30 AM.

Family has requested that anyone wishing to make contributions to please donate to the William B. Harlan Library in Tompkinsville. These donations can be made at the funeral home.