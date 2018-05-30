on 05/30/2018 |

Christina Nicole Creekmore, 37, of Smith Grove, KY died Tuesday May 29, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late Charles England and the late Darlene Isenberg Ernst. Christina was a Registered Nurse and worked at T.J. Samson for over 13 years and the last year at the Glasgow Wound Care Center. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 12 years, Steven Ralph Creekmore of Smith Grove, KY; twin daughters, Brynn Aubrey and Briley Marie Creekmore; aunt, Betty Wyatt of Scottsville, KY.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, June 1, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Cave City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 8:00pm Thursday and Friday morning until time for services at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.