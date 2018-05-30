Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CHRISTINA NICOLE CREEKMORE

on 05/30/2018 |

Christina Nicole Creekmore, 37, of Smith Grove, KY died Tuesday May 29, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late Charles England and the late Darlene Isenberg Ernst. Christina was a Registered Nurse and worked at T.J. Samson for over 13 years and the last year at the Glasgow Wound Care Center. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 12 years, Steven Ralph Creekmore of Smith Grove, KY; twin daughters, Brynn Aubrey and Briley Marie Creekmore; aunt, Betty Wyatt of Scottsville, KY.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, June 1, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Cave City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 8:00pm Thursday and Friday morning until time for services at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CHRISTINA NICOLE CREEKMORE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

TORI CHEYENNE MORGAN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 05/30 20%
High 82° / Low 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Thursday 05/31 80%
High 86° / Low 69°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 06/01 80%
High 85° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Wed 30

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - June 2 @ 6:00 PM
Wed 30

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues Registration

May 30 @ 5:30 PM
Wed 30

Glasgow Faith Center Tent Revival

May 30 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thu 31

State Waste Tire Collection Program

May 31 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 01

400 Mile Yard Sale

June 1 @ 8:00 AM - June 3 @ 5:00 PM
Fri 01

33rd Annual Glasgow Highland Games

June 1 @ 8:00 AM - June 3 @ 5:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.