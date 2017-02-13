Christine Davis Humes, 86 of Tompkinsville passed away Saturday, February 11 at Signature Health Care of Monroe in Tompkinsville.

She was born April 26, 1930 in Monroe County, KY to the late James A. Davis and Mary Emma Keys Davis. She was a retired factory worker and a member of Monroe Baptist Church. She was the widow of Scott Humes.

She is survived by one son: Gary Humes and wife Zena of Tompkinsville., four brothers: Tommy Davis of Tompkinsville, Billy Davis of Glasgow, Dr. Joe Terry Davis of Bowling Green, Charles Davis of Glasgow, one sister: Hannah Comer of Parrish, FL. Six grandchildren: Michael Humes, Jr., Julie Nuckols, Shana Hodges, LaKala Humes, Trevor Humes, Michele Carter Cathey, eight great grandchildren: Madeline, Malorie and Layton Humes, Brison and Brodryck Nuckols, Hallie and Hudson Hodges, Taylor Cathey.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one son: Michael Humes, one daughter: Patricia Proffitt, four brothers: Leon, Freddie, Jackie and John Davis, one sister: Emogene Casebolt.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, February 14 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 1:00 PM on Monday and after 7:30 AM on Tuesday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to Monroe Baptist Church Building Fund or Mt. Gilead Cemetery.