CHRISTINE GARRETT

on 10/05/2018 |

Christine Garrett, 93, of  Park City, KY, departed this life on Wednesday, October 3, 2018  at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on May 31, 1925 to the late Charlie and Ethel Toohey Adwell. She was married to the late Herman Garrett.

Christine was a  clerk for Parkland Drugs and was a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— two sons, James Garrett (Linda) of Glasgow and David Garrett (Sherry) of Park City; one brother, Cleo Adwell of Park City; three grandchildren, Stephanie Rouster (Bryan) of Park City, Brooks Webb (Julie) of Scottsville and Emilee Garrett of Park City; four great grandchildren, Chrissy Garrett, Ava Garrett, Madilynn Webb and Pailynn Webb.   She was also preceded in death by two  brothers, Leo Adwell and Harlan Adwell.

Interment will be in  Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

VISITATION

2 –  8 pm,  Sunday,  October 7, 2018

9am-1pm, Monday, October 8, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

 

FUNERAL  SERVICE

1 pm, Monday,  October 8, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

