Christine Hendrick, who was affectionately known as “Nana” 90 of Bowling Green, KY died October 10, 2018 at her home. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Ernest and Julia Hayes Dossey.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Hendrick, her grandson Kyle Hendrick, her sisters Pearl Marshall Rockey and Imogene McDaniel, and her brother Duke Dossey.

She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and worked Union Underwear, Houchens, and Briarwood Elementary.

Survivors include two sons Allen Hendrick (Terry) and Terry Hendrick (Kathy), three grandchildren Andrea Partington (AJ), Cory Hendrick (Amanda), and Kristen Mounts (Slater). She is also survived by 4 great grandchildren Cora and Owen Partington, Easton Mounts, Caroline Hendrick and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her caregiver Doris Allen.

Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 11:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. Friday and 9:00 a.m. – 12 noon Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church or Hosparus