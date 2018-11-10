Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CHRISTINE HENDRICK

on 10/11/2018 |

Christine Hendrick, who was affectionately known as “Nana”  90 of Bowling Green, KY died October 10, 2018 at her home.  The Warren County native was a daughter of the  late Ernest and Julia Hayes Dossey.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Hendrick, her grandson Kyle Hendrick, her sisters Pearl Marshall Rockey and Imogene McDaniel, and her brother Duke Dossey.

She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and worked Union Underwear, Houchens, and Briarwood Elementary.

Survivors include two sons Allen Hendrick (Terry) and Terry Hendrick (Kathy), three grandchildren Andrea Partington (AJ), Cory Hendrick (Amanda), and Kristen Mounts (Slater). She is also survived by 4 great grandchildren Cora and Owen Partington, Easton Mounts, Caroline Hendrick and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her caregiver Doris Allen.

Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery.  Visitation 11:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. Friday and 9:00 a.m. – 12 noon Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church or Hosparus

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CHRISTINE HENDRICK”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

.Jane Hall

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
65°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 10/11 10%
High 71° / Low 39°
Clear
Clear
Friday 10/12 10%
High 62° / Low 40°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 10/13 10%
High 59° / Low 47°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.