Christine Howard Rhoton, age 90, of Mascot, TN, formerly of Clarksville, IN & native of Monroe County, KY passed away, peacefully, at West Hill Nursing & Rehab in Knoxville, TN.

Christine was born in Fountain Run, KY on September 29, 1926, a daughter of the late Ruth (McGinnis) and John Howard. She married the late Kermit Eugene Rhoton August, 25, 1961, who preceded her in death May 10, 2003. Others that prededed her in death were, brothers, John & William “Bill” Howard, sister, Francis Ruth Howard Goad Smith & niece, Judy Howard Cherry. She graduated from Bowling Green Business College.

She was employed as a Secretary at Reynolds Aluminum & IRS & was a In Home Babysitter.

Christine is survived by, Nieces, Bonnie Goad of Mascot, TN, Jane Howard Johnson of Glasgow, KY, Debbie Wright & Patty Williams both of Bowling Green, KY, sisters-in-law, Yvonne King of Tompkinsville & Mary Mitchell Dulworth of Dickerson, TN, host of Cousins, extended family & many friends.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 12 PM on Thursday, December 29th, Visitation, Thursday after 10 AM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Interment at Monroe County Memorial Lawn, Tompkinsville, KY.