CHRISTINE JONES SHIRLEY

on 08/17/2017 |

Christine Jones Shirley, age 90, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Knob Lick, died Tuesday, August 15, 2017 in Cincinnati. Born December 13, 1926 in Knob Lick, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Lula Clark Jones and the widow of Fred D. Shirley Sr. She joined the Ebenezer Baptist Church at an early age and became secretary. She was the retired owner operator of Shirley’s laundry and dry cleaner.

Survivors include one daughter, Nola L. Shirley Taylor and her husband Wendell of Cincinnati; three sons, William C. Shirley and wife Marsha, and Troye A Shirley, both of Cincinnati, and Grayling Shirley, Los Angeles, CA. seven grandchildren; seven Great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death, besides her parents and husband, by one son Fred D. Shirley Jr: one brother Sherman Jones; and one sister Kathleen Jones Stockton.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, in Knob Lick, KY, with Pastor Ronnie Bryant, officiating. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, August 21, 2017 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the McMurtrey Funeral Home and on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00.

Memorials may be made to the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Knob Lick, KY.

