Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CHRISTINE KENDALL STRONG

on 06/20/2018 |

Christine (Kendall) Strong, 93, of  Moss, TN passed away Tuesday, June 19th, peacefully, at her home.

Christine was born in Cave City, KY on February 7, 1925, a daughter of the late Clarsie (Crowder) and Elbert  Kendall.

She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

On December 8, 1954, she married Bro. Paul “Cricket” Strong in Celina, TN.

Christine is  survived by her husband, Bro. Paul “Cricket” Strong, of Moss, TN; two daughters, Paulette Scott, and husband, Tim, of Moss, TN; Lola Jean Dillon Fawbush, of Gainsboro, TN. Two grandchildren, Kassi Scott Fox, and husband, Zachary; and Tammie Scott Dickerson, and husband, Stacy; two great grandchildren, Gracie Huff and Mylie Herron.

Other than her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Henry “Mutt” Kendall and Willie “Buddy” Kendall and one sister, Vesta Olyne Kendall.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 21st.

Visitation is Wednesday 2-8 P.M.  and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Macedonia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Macedonia Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CHRISTINE KENDALL STRONG”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

TIFFANY WOODARD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
88°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/20 40%
High 90° / Low 70°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Thursday 06/21 90%
High 80° / Low 66°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Friday 06/22 90%
High 82° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 20

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.