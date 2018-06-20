on 06/20/2018 |

Christine (Kendall) Strong, 93, of Moss, TN passed away Tuesday, June 19th, peacefully, at her home.

Christine was born in Cave City, KY on February 7, 1925, a daughter of the late Clarsie (Crowder) and Elbert Kendall.

She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

On December 8, 1954, she married Bro. Paul “Cricket” Strong in Celina, TN.

Christine is survived by her husband, Bro. Paul “Cricket” Strong, of Moss, TN; two daughters, Paulette Scott, and husband, Tim, of Moss, TN; Lola Jean Dillon Fawbush, of Gainsboro, TN. Two grandchildren, Kassi Scott Fox, and husband, Zachary; and Tammie Scott Dickerson, and husband, Stacy; two great grandchildren, Gracie Huff and Mylie Herron.

Other than her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Henry “Mutt” Kendall and Willie “Buddy” Kendall and one sister, Vesta Olyne Kendall.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 21st.

Visitation is Wednesday 2-8 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Macedonia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Macedonia Cemetery.